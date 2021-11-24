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SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 5
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58 views • November 24, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving my fellow earthlings! SOMTV wishes you all the best!

To be honest, this is one of our favorite holidays actually. That is truly because (generally speaking) we get to come together with loved ones, eat an epic feast, but most importantly -- we get to count our blessings and give thanks to God Almighty for all we have!

If you're familiar with this show and yours truly (Jo Bradley) you know that I often talk about "resonating gratitude". The idea of creating a feeling of gratefulness and bliss throughout your being. We will revisit this theme a bit toward the end of the episiode.

But wow -- what a crazy week it has been in the bottom right of Wisconsin.

We had the Rittenhouse acquittal which made waves across the world. Followed up by one of the most tragic events ever in this neck of the woods -- that is the horror that took place in Main Street in Waukesha just the other day where a "man" drove a fucking SUV through a Christmas parade injuring over 40 people and killing at least 5. I felt like I was in the fucking twilight zone watching that shit. What shame. What nonsensical insanity and violence.

And who is this Rebecca Kleefisch lady running for Governor of Wisconsin? Oh she's suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission? The commission that she essentially oversaw the creation of as Lt. Governor under Scott Walker? Strange. Does she think she will beat out Jonathan Wichmann for the nomination? Let's talk about it.

And. So. Much. More.

Enjoy the show!

Stay safe, healthy, happy, and thankful this weekend!

No dying. Thanks!

http://linktr.ee/souledout

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy