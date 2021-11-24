SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 5

Happy Thanksgiving my fellow earthlings! SOMTV wishes you all the best!To be honest, this is one of our favorite holidays actually. That is truly because (generally speaking) we get to come together with loved ones, eat an epic feast, but most importantly -- we get to count our blessings and give thanks to God Almighty for all we have!If you're familiar with this show and yours truly (Jo Bradley) you know that I often talk about "resonating gratitude". The idea of creating a feeling of gratefulness and bliss throughout your being. We will revisit this theme a bit toward the end of the episiode.But wow -- what a crazy week it has been in the bottom right of Wisconsin.We had the Rittenhouse acquittal which made waves across the world. Followed up by one of the most tragic events ever in this neck of the woods -- that is the horror that took place in Main Street in Waukesha just the other day where a "man" drove a fucking SUV through a Christmas parade injuring over 40 people and killing at least 5. I felt like I was in the fucking twilight zone watching that shit. What shame. What nonsensical insanity and violence.And who is this Rebecca Kleefisch lady running for Governor of Wisconsin? Oh she's suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission? The commission that she essentially oversaw the creation of as Lt. Governor under Scott Walker? Strange. Does she think she will beat out Jonathan Wichmann for the nomination? Let's talk about it.And. So. Much. More.Enjoy the show!Stay safe, healthy, happy, and thankful this weekend!No dying. Thanks!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!