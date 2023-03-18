Track Jointer Part 3, 1 Month, 250 Pounds of High-Grade Cold Rolled Steel (and a little help)😊😎☕☕☕😎

The final motion of my hope, my dream, the most important part of the Track Jointer 30-foot travel sawmill upgrade, 250 pounds of absolute cutting power and precision. A thing of magnificent beauty to watch being assembled. Delivering the ability to true-up a 4,000-pound timber, 30 feet long and 20 inches square.
