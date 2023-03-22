Bienvenidos a la Realidad Multipolar. Documental #001 - El Justiciero - Marzo 22 de 2023 (Subtitulos en español)

Documental Premier del nuevo programa REALIDAD MULTIPOLAR de El Justiciero, traído en idioma español para toda Latinoamérica y el mundo hispano, con el análisis geopolítico y noticioso más ácido y despierto que vas a encontrar. En exclusiva para Rumble. Dirigido y presentado por el reconocido activista político colombiano, Oscar Morales Guevara.
BANDA SONORA:
1. Rescue Me - Y&T
2. Chant of the Mystics Divine Gregorian Chant Kyrie Eleison (orbis factor)
3. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit.
FUENTES ORIGINAL DE LA SELECCIÓN DE VIDEOS:
1. Video de Greg Reese de Infowars
https://banned.video/watch?id=6411d8cc605edf539cc4443e
2. Video de James Grundvig de Defcon 5
https://rumble.com/v2dluoy-vaccine-confidence-collapse-with-robert-scott-bell-unrestricted-truths-ep.-.html
3. Video de Alexandra Bruce de Forbidden News
https://rumble.com/v2dmyte-globalist-crime-cartel-forbidden-news-ep.-36.html
4. Video de Clayton Morris de Redacted News
https://rumble.com/v2dhvh7-oh-sht-bank-collapse-spreading-fast-as-deposits-dry-up-redacted-with-clayto.html
5. Video de Mike Adams, el HRR de Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/722a853d-50be-4be5-ab6d-365b8006fb3a
