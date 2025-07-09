Houthis Dominate Red Sea

In response to recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) stepped up strikes on Israel and resumed attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

On July 1, the Houthis targeted Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel with a ballistic missile. The group also attacked “sensitive targets” in the central city of Tel Aviv, as well as in the southern cities of Ashkelon and Eilat with three suicide drones. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that the missile was intercepted, but didn’t address the drone attack.

The group launched another ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport on July 6, with the IDF again announcing that the missile was intercepted.

On the same day, the Houthis resumed attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the sea. The group attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier Magic Seas with drones, missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, and small arms fire off the shores of Yemen’s Hodeidah. The group later said that the ship sank in the Red Sea.

In response, the IDF carried out extensive strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the night of July 6 and 7.

The military said that the strikes hit multiple Houthi targets in Yemen, including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, and the Ras Khatib power station. The strikes also hit the Bahamian-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader ro-ro ship, which was captured by the Houthis in November 2023.

Some 20 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force dropped around 50 munitions on Yemen during the attack, according to the IDF.

The Houthis hit back quickly. Early on July 7, the group said that it launched 11 missiles and drones at targets in Israel.

Three ballistic missiles were launched at Ben Gurion Airport, the port of Ashdod and a power station in Ashkelon. The port of Eilat was also attacked with eight suicide drones.

The IDF confirmed the launch of two missiles from Yemen. Later, the military said that it made attempts to shoot down the projectiles, the results of which were being investigated. Videos posted to social networks showed at least one impact.

Later on the same day, the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier ship Eternity C was attacked by the Houthis, also off the shores of Hodeidah. Four of the ship’s crew were killed in the attack. By July 9, it was reported that the ship sank.

The Houthis have repeatedly stated that their campaign against Israel will not stop until the war on Gaza is over. The IDF will likely escalate strikes on Yemen. It could even attempt to assassinate senior Houthi leaders. However, it is unlikely that this will deter the group.

