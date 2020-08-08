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NEW MOON IN LEO August 18, 2020 Astrology Horoscope - Creativity, Ego, Self Confidence, Celebrities
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Check out related articles and videos:
NEW AUGUST 2020 TarotScopes For All Zodiac Signs - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/07/31/new-august-2020-tarotscopes/
Full Moon in Aquarius August 3, 2020 - We are in a 2 week period leading from the Full Moon in Aquarius to the New Moon in Leo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-NibFb7X5k
Mercury in Leo - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/04/mercury-in-leo/
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Also check out my new Patreon where I experiment with different topics and current events relating to Astrology and Tarot. You can support my work by becoming a patreon - https://www.patreon.com/symbolicliving
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#selfhelp #lifestyle #newmoon
Though I do mention the health benefits of getting sunshine for vitamin D and find it beneficial to my mood, some may need to restrict sunshine for health reasons and therefore should consult a healthcare professional. All content is for entertainment purposes only and can not be construed as medical advice or recommendation.
Support my work - https://symbolicliving.com/tip-jar-tarotscopes/
Check out related articles and videos:
NEW AUGUST 2020 TarotScopes For All Zodiac Signs - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/07/31/new-august-2020-tarotscopes/
Full Moon in Aquarius August 3, 2020 - We are in a 2 week period leading from the Full Moon in Aquarius to the New Moon in Leo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-NibFb7X5k
Mercury in Leo - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/04/mercury-in-leo/
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
Also check out my new Patreon where I experiment with different topics and current events relating to Astrology and Tarot. You can support my work by becoming a patreon - https://www.patreon.com/symbolicliving
I also accept donations at https://paypal.me/symbolicliving Thank you so much for your support!
#selfhelp #lifestyle #newmoon
Though I do mention the health benefits of getting sunshine for vitamin D and find it beneficial to my mood, some may need to restrict sunshine for health reasons and therefore should consult a healthcare professional. All content is for entertainment purposes only and can not be construed as medical advice or recommendation.
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