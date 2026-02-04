Armorines - Project S.W.A.R.M. (1999, N64)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armorines - Project S.W.A.R.M. is a first-person shooter developed by Acclaim Studios London (formerly known as Probe Entertainment) and published by Acclaim. It was only released in North America, Australia and Europe. The game also came out for Playstation and not identical to the Game Boy Color game of the same name.
The game is based on the Armorines comic book series. The Armorines are a special unit in a distant future who protect Earth against an onlaught of spider-like aliens.