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Forget about the Letter get the Spirit!
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60 views • November 11, 2021
As Christians we need use wisdom and discernment in getting the Spirit of the law. But we must not deceive ourselves into thinking that we can "spiritualize" everything and come up with out own interpretations.
For example, the church says the spirit of "loving your enemies" means blessing the bomb you drop on the, but nothing can be further from the truth.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For example, the church says the spirit of "loving your enemies" means blessing the bomb you drop on the, but nothing can be further from the truth.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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