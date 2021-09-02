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Revisiting the secrets of John 20:19-28
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30 views • September 02, 2021
Just over 2 years ago, we produced a video addressing part of a very compelling interactive study. I was recently led to revisit it, refreshing and enhancing the commentary. So here, again, is John 20:19-28 in its very revealing context!
Here's the featured interactive study: John 19:16b-20:31 Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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Here's the featured interactive study: John 19:16b-20:31 Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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