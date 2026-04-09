BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jerusalem Ridge - Randall Franks, Landon Fitzpatrick, Arron Ramey Appalachian Sounds
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • Yesterday

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Landon Fitzpatrick Band members Landon Fitzpatrick (banjo) and Arron Ramey (guitar).

Fitzpatrick, a former member of Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, was a Share America Foundation Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia and travels with his band from Northwest Georgia. Ramey is a talented flat picker and long-time member of the Fitzpatrick Band.

On "Jerusalem Ridge," Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks plays fiddle on a tune he performed with the legend, backed by Arron Ramey on guitar and Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Jerusalem Ridge (Bill Monroe/Bill Monroe Music/BMI)

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions

Keywords
country musicappalachiabanjofiddlebluegrass music
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists&#8217; weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists’ weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

Belle Carter
Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed &#8220;unhelpful&#8221; in Iran conflict

Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed “unhelpful” in Iran conflict

Ramon Tomey
Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Sterling Ashworth
Former Fort Bragg contractor charged under Espionage Act for leaking Delta Force secrets

Former Fort Bragg contractor charged under Espionage Act for leaking Delta Force secrets

Patrick Lewis
Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Cassie B.
Jeffrey Epstein embraced by Middle Eastern power circles long after his crimes were public record

Jeffrey Epstein embraced by Middle Eastern power circles long after his crimes were public record

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy