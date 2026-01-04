Cuba is “Down with genocidal, immoral & fascist imperialism!” - Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Down with genocidal, immoral, and fascist imperialism!” — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez
Speaking at a rally in support of Venezuela, Díaz-Canel described the actions of the Trump regime as state terrorism and a violation of international law.
He said that the true object of American imperialist ambitions has always been Venezuela’s oil and other natural resources.