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Кэрри Мадей "Инъекция генного кода - эксперимент над человечеством?"
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237 views • March 23, 2021
Доктор Кэрри Мадей "Инъекция генного кода - эксперимент над человечеством?"
Dr. Carrie Madej "The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment On Humanity?"
Что из себя представляет мРНК вакцина, и как она воздействует на организм человека.
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGmLkMUnxKPP/
Полное интервью с доктором Керри Мадей (Dr. Carrie Madej) на английском: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ko3QB8YaiWhM/
Dr. Carrie Madej "The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment On Humanity?"
Что из себя представляет мРНК вакцина, и как она воздействует на организм человека.
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGmLkMUnxKPP/
Полное интервью с доктором Керри Мадей (Dr. Carrie Madej) на английском: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ko3QB8YaiWhM/
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