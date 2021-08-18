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Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash, Threatening Docs - Stew Peters, 081221
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231 views • August 18, 2021
Thanks to Stew Peters and Thomas Renz for this interview and video.
https://rumble.com/vl22xf-attorney-thomas-renz-drops-bombs-hospital-administrators-killing-for-cash-t.html
EXCLUSIVE! "They get more money when they're on Remdesivir, they get more money when they're on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die and you can't watch".
Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections, refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with "COVID".
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Renz-Law.com
https://rumble.com/vl22xf-attorney-thomas-renz-drops-bombs-hospital-administrators-killing-for-cash-t.html
EXCLUSIVE! "They get more money when they're on Remdesivir, they get more money when they're on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die and you can't watch".
Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections, refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with "COVID".
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Renz-Law.com
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