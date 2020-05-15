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Leading Souls to Christ - How to get Someone Saved
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13 views • May 15, 2020
"Leading Souls to Christ - How to get Someone Saved" unravels the question of how to get saved and how to witness for Jesus at the same time.
False christs today are experts at giving misleading definitions of salvation and how to obtain it. Many people think that leading souls to christ is so complicated that it takes a church service in which to do it. This has contributed to widespread deception and lies in the church.
This video questions whether witnessing for Jesus Christ and truly saving souls could be as simple as reading the four gospels, obeying the teachings of Christ found in them... and encouraging others to do the same. Are you interested in salvation the way Jesus taught it?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
https://soundcloud.com
-"Blue Skies" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/wZXpzI) CC BY 3
Images:
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Hillsong United 10/23/2014 #10" by Justin Higuchi (https://goo.gl/9KiCJ6) CC BY 2.0
- "Church (Portfolio)" by Jake Guild (https://goo.gl/SFSdTq) CC BY 2.0 (poss)
-"HARRY ANDERSON" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/IZhOln) CC BY 2.0
-"BIDA bw" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/FKHMR6) CC BY 2.0
-"Face of Christ 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/4FcQRc) CC BY 2.0
-"Hillsong United Concert" by Jiaren Lau (https://goo.gl/R1BY51) CC BY 2
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 20" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/SNtGVL) CC BY 2
https://commons.wikimedia.org
- "George Foreman 2009" by el grito (https://goo.gl/co2uFl) CC BY 2
Video: http://youtube.com
-"Dr Cindy Trimm 2016 God wants you to prosper At Potter's House Denver Part 1" by Cindy Trimm | Compete with yourself and win!" (https://goo.gl/nKKrV2) CC BY
-"Benny HInn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future" by Hallel Eldad (https://goo.gl/QCBiWo) CC
-"Church Service 4-23-16" by Burleson SDA Church (https://goo.gl/1Ym6xx) CC BY
-"PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono" by Charis Missionary Church (https://goo.gl/XddH7n) CC
-"Choose Whom You Shall Serve on Paula Today with Paula White" by Paula white sermons 2016 (https://goo.gl/q1hRY5) CC
-"Bishop T.D. Jakes - * Faith To Build*. #2016 (T.D. Jakes) by Charlie Bean (https://goo.gl/L675tN) CC BY
-"sermon on the mount treasures in heaven 720p eng" by Wendy Leversee (https://goo.gl/QN4Dxt) CC
-"Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59) by God is Love (https://goo.gl/g0ufVW)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
False christs today are experts at giving misleading definitions of salvation and how to obtain it. Many people think that leading souls to christ is so complicated that it takes a church service in which to do it. This has contributed to widespread deception and lies in the church.
This video questions whether witnessing for Jesus Christ and truly saving souls could be as simple as reading the four gospels, obeying the teachings of Christ found in them... and encouraging others to do the same. Are you interested in salvation the way Jesus taught it?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
https://soundcloud.com
-"Blue Skies" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/wZXpzI) CC BY 3
Images:
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Hillsong United 10/23/2014 #10" by Justin Higuchi (https://goo.gl/9KiCJ6) CC BY 2.0
- "Church (Portfolio)" by Jake Guild (https://goo.gl/SFSdTq) CC BY 2.0 (poss)
-"HARRY ANDERSON" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/IZhOln) CC BY 2.0
-"BIDA bw" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/FKHMR6) CC BY 2.0
-"Face of Christ 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/4FcQRc) CC BY 2.0
-"Hillsong United Concert" by Jiaren Lau (https://goo.gl/R1BY51) CC BY 2
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 20" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/SNtGVL) CC BY 2
https://commons.wikimedia.org
- "George Foreman 2009" by el grito (https://goo.gl/co2uFl) CC BY 2
Video: http://youtube.com
-"Dr Cindy Trimm 2016 God wants you to prosper At Potter's House Denver Part 1" by Cindy Trimm | Compete with yourself and win!" (https://goo.gl/nKKrV2) CC BY
-"Benny HInn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future" by Hallel Eldad (https://goo.gl/QCBiWo) CC
-"Church Service 4-23-16" by Burleson SDA Church (https://goo.gl/1Ym6xx) CC BY
-"PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono" by Charis Missionary Church (https://goo.gl/XddH7n) CC
-"Choose Whom You Shall Serve on Paula Today with Paula White" by Paula white sermons 2016 (https://goo.gl/q1hRY5) CC
-"Bishop T.D. Jakes - * Faith To Build*. #2016 (T.D. Jakes) by Charlie Bean (https://goo.gl/L675tN) CC BY
-"sermon on the mount treasures in heaven 720p eng" by Wendy Leversee (https://goo.gl/QN4Dxt) CC
-"Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59) by God is Love (https://goo.gl/g0ufVW)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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