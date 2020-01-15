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Song of Solomon (devotional video)
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15 views • January 15, 2020
The Song of Songs is a musical arrangement of the Song of Solomon, a timeless & beloved poem.
Free 14 track MP3 album download from https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/michaelsawh/song-of-songs
Track Listing & Lyrics
1. Kiss (Chapter 1)
2. Gold (Chapter 1)
3. Rose (Chapter 2)
4. Dove (Chapter 2)
5. Crown (Chapter 3)
6. Gilead (Chapter 4)
7. Garden (Chapter 4)
8. Myrrh (Chapter 5)
9. Friend (Chapter 5)
10. Dawn (Chapter 6)
11. Royal (Chapter 7)
12. Desire (Chapter 7)
13. Flame (Chapter 8)
14. Stag (Chapter 8)
Duration: 61 mins
Track 1: Kiss
Song of Songs, Shir haShirim, which is of Solomon;
yishakaini minneshiqot pihu
(let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth),
for better is your love than wine;
for a fragrance, your oils are better for a scent,
oil poured out, is your name,
therefore virgins love you;
draw me away, after you we will run,
he has brought me, the king, to his chambers,
we'll rejoice and be glad in you,
we will remember your love more than wine,
rightly they love you;
black I am, yet lovely, daughters of Jerusalem,
as the tents of Kedar, as the curtains of Solomon;
do not look at me, that I am black, darkened by the sun,
the sons of my mother were angry with me,
they made me keeper of the vineyards, my vineyard, which is mine, I have not kept;
tell me, the one my soul loves, where do you feed?
Where do you lie down at midday?
Why should I be as one veiled by the flocks of your companions?
If you do not know, most beautiful among women,
then go yourself in the footsteps
of the flock and feed your young goats
by the dwellings of the shepherds;
Track 2: Gold
to a mare among the chariots of Pharaoh,
I have compared you my love;
lovely for your cheeks, with adornments,
your neck with chains of jewels;
ornaments of gold, we will make for you,
with studs of silver;
while the king is at his table,
my nard gives fragrance;
tseror hamor dodi li beyn shadai yalin;
(a bundle of myrrh my beloved is to me
between my breasts he lies)
a cluster of henna is my beloved to me
among the vineyards of Ayin Gedi;
you are so beautiful, my love;
you are so beautiful, your eyes doves;
you are so beautiful, my beloved,
surely pleasant, surely our bed is green;
the beams of our house are cedars,
the rafters cypresses;
Track 3: Rose
I am a Rose of Sharon, a lily of the valleys;
as a lily among the thorns,
so is my beloved among the daughters;
as an apple tree in the wood,
so is my beloved among the sons,
in his shadow I delighted and I sat down
and his fruit was sweet to my taste;
he has brought me to the house of wine
and his banner over me is love;
sustain me with raisin cakes, refresh me with apples:
for I am love sick;
his left hand is under my head
and his right hand embraces me;
I charge you, daughters of Jerusalem,
by the gazelles or by the hinds of the field,
do not stir and do not awaken the love until he desires;
Track 4: Dove
the voice of my beloved,
look there he comes leaping on the mountains,
skipping on the hills;
I have compared my beloved
to a gazelle or a young deer, the stag:
there he stands behind our wall,
looking through the windows, peering through the lattices;
turned my beloved, and said to me,
arise, my love, my fair one and come away;
for look, the winter is past, and the rain is over, it is gone;
the flowers appear on the earth,
the season of singing has come
and the voice of the dove is heard in our land;
the fig tree ripens her green figs,
and the vines blossom, give fragrance,
arise, come, my love, my fair one, and come away;
o my dove, in the cleft of the rock,
in the secret place of ascent,
let me see your form, let me hear your voice;
for your voice is sweet, and your form is lovely;
catch for us the foxes, the foxes, the little ones,
who spoil the vineyards and our vineyard’s blossom;
my beloved is mine, and I am his:
he feeds among the lilies;
until dawn of the day, and flee away the shadows,
turn, be like yourself, my beloved,
as a gazelle or a young deer, the stag
on the mountains of Bater;
Track 5: Crown
on my bed at night, I searched for him,
the one my soul loves, I searched for him,
but I did not find him;
I will arise now and go about in the city,
in the streets and the broad ways,
I will search for the one my soul loves, I searched for him but I did not find him;
they found me, the watchmen,
who go about the city:
the one my soul loves, have you seen him?
When I passed them by a little,
I found the one my soul loves,
I lay hold of him and did not let him go
until I brought him into the house of my mother
and to the room of her who conceived me;
I charge you, daughters of Jerusalem,
by the gazelles or by the hinds of the field,
do not stir, or do not awaken,
the love until he desires;
Free 14 track MP3 album download from https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/michaelsawh/song-of-songs
Track Listing & Lyrics
1. Kiss (Chapter 1)
2. Gold (Chapter 1)
3. Rose (Chapter 2)
4. Dove (Chapter 2)
5. Crown (Chapter 3)
6. Gilead (Chapter 4)
7. Garden (Chapter 4)
8. Myrrh (Chapter 5)
9. Friend (Chapter 5)
10. Dawn (Chapter 6)
11. Royal (Chapter 7)
12. Desire (Chapter 7)
13. Flame (Chapter 8)
14. Stag (Chapter 8)
Duration: 61 mins
Track 1: Kiss
Song of Songs, Shir haShirim, which is of Solomon;
yishakaini minneshiqot pihu
(let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth),
for better is your love than wine;
for a fragrance, your oils are better for a scent,
oil poured out, is your name,
therefore virgins love you;
draw me away, after you we will run,
he has brought me, the king, to his chambers,
we'll rejoice and be glad in you,
we will remember your love more than wine,
rightly they love you;
black I am, yet lovely, daughters of Jerusalem,
as the tents of Kedar, as the curtains of Solomon;
do not look at me, that I am black, darkened by the sun,
the sons of my mother were angry with me,
they made me keeper of the vineyards, my vineyard, which is mine, I have not kept;
tell me, the one my soul loves, where do you feed?
Where do you lie down at midday?
Why should I be as one veiled by the flocks of your companions?
If you do not know, most beautiful among women,
then go yourself in the footsteps
of the flock and feed your young goats
by the dwellings of the shepherds;
Track 2: Gold
to a mare among the chariots of Pharaoh,
I have compared you my love;
lovely for your cheeks, with adornments,
your neck with chains of jewels;
ornaments of gold, we will make for you,
with studs of silver;
while the king is at his table,
my nard gives fragrance;
tseror hamor dodi li beyn shadai yalin;
(a bundle of myrrh my beloved is to me
between my breasts he lies)
a cluster of henna is my beloved to me
among the vineyards of Ayin Gedi;
you are so beautiful, my love;
you are so beautiful, your eyes doves;
you are so beautiful, my beloved,
surely pleasant, surely our bed is green;
the beams of our house are cedars,
the rafters cypresses;
Track 3: Rose
I am a Rose of Sharon, a lily of the valleys;
as a lily among the thorns,
so is my beloved among the daughters;
as an apple tree in the wood,
so is my beloved among the sons,
in his shadow I delighted and I sat down
and his fruit was sweet to my taste;
he has brought me to the house of wine
and his banner over me is love;
sustain me with raisin cakes, refresh me with apples:
for I am love sick;
his left hand is under my head
and his right hand embraces me;
I charge you, daughters of Jerusalem,
by the gazelles or by the hinds of the field,
do not stir and do not awaken the love until he desires;
Track 4: Dove
the voice of my beloved,
look there he comes leaping on the mountains,
skipping on the hills;
I have compared my beloved
to a gazelle or a young deer, the stag:
there he stands behind our wall,
looking through the windows, peering through the lattices;
turned my beloved, and said to me,
arise, my love, my fair one and come away;
for look, the winter is past, and the rain is over, it is gone;
the flowers appear on the earth,
the season of singing has come
and the voice of the dove is heard in our land;
the fig tree ripens her green figs,
and the vines blossom, give fragrance,
arise, come, my love, my fair one, and come away;
o my dove, in the cleft of the rock,
in the secret place of ascent,
let me see your form, let me hear your voice;
for your voice is sweet, and your form is lovely;
catch for us the foxes, the foxes, the little ones,
who spoil the vineyards and our vineyard’s blossom;
my beloved is mine, and I am his:
he feeds among the lilies;
until dawn of the day, and flee away the shadows,
turn, be like yourself, my beloved,
as a gazelle or a young deer, the stag
on the mountains of Bater;
Track 5: Crown
on my bed at night, I searched for him,
the one my soul loves, I searched for him,
but I did not find him;
I will arise now and go about in the city,
in the streets and the broad ways,
I will search for the one my soul loves, I searched for him but I did not find him;
they found me, the watchmen,
who go about the city:
the one my soul loves, have you seen him?
When I passed them by a little,
I found the one my soul loves,
I lay hold of him and did not let him go
until I brought him into the house of my mother
and to the room of her who conceived me;
I charge you, daughters of Jerusalem,
by the gazelles or by the hinds of the field,
do not stir, or do not awaken,
the love until he desires;
Keywords
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