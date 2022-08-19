Professor Norman Fenton questions vaccine data analysis (Exposing the bias from the BBC)

https://rumble.com/v1glbm9-professor-norman-fenton-questions-vaccine-data-analysis-exposing-the-bias-f.html

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/professor-norman-fenton-questions-vaccine-data-analysis

https://rumble.com/v1dxdnj-professor-norman-fenton-questions-vaccine-data-analysis.html

The mathematician Norman Fenton is Professor of Risk and Information Management in the School of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science at Queen Mary University of London. He has extensive experience in critical decision-making and, in particular, on quantifying uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge. His areas of work cover health, law and forensics, security, reliability, and transport safety.

In a vital interview with Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans of UK Column, Professor Fenton expresses his concerns regarding the skewing of Covid-19 vaccine data by both the Government and other agencies, with such cogency that official claims are revealed as false or misleading.

In addition, he highlights the blatant censorship now imposed upon professionals who attempt to speak out about their concerns regarding the official Covid-19 vaccination data and policies. Professor Fenton is particularly outspoken about the misleading nature of the recent BBC documentary, Unvaccinated.

This interview provides essential analysis and critique for every thinking adult in the UK, whether they have had their lives impacted by Covid-19 and vaccination policy or have remained unaffected by the declared pandemic but are suspicious of government and health officials' claims.

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Brian Gerrish, of UK Column, Interviews Professor Fenton