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The Hardest Thing Neurosurgeons Have to Do #shorts
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80 views • May 12, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/uS82flitxBY
We all know that neurosurgery is a difficult and complex job. But this particular task is what stumps neurosurgeons the most. 👨🏻⚕️
Ajmal Zemmar is an Assistant professor at University of Louisville School of Medicine, and he shares the hardest thing any neurosurgeon has to do in their line of work.
You might think that operating on a patient is what neurosurgeons find difficult. However, it is having to deal with the aftermath when a patient doesn’t make it that daunts neurosurgeons the most, according to Ajmal!
It's definitely not an easy task, to break the news of a person’s passing.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/uS82flitxBY
We all know that neurosurgery is a difficult and complex job. But this particular task is what stumps neurosurgeons the most. 👨🏻⚕️
Ajmal Zemmar is an Assistant professor at University of Louisville School of Medicine, and he shares the hardest thing any neurosurgeon has to do in their line of work.
You might think that operating on a patient is what neurosurgeons find difficult. However, it is having to deal with the aftermath when a patient doesn’t make it that daunts neurosurgeons the most, according to Ajmal!
It's definitely not an easy task, to break the news of a person’s passing.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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