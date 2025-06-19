Panel on Communicating with the Dead - Part 2 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of 3. David Graham shared a past life regression session and a communication with his late father in law. Rebecca Borneman confirmed these experiences and added her own, including a UFO sighting and a spiritual direction session with a counselor. Rebecca Borneman shared her paranormal experience in England, linking it to a Civil War battle site. Brian transitioned the discussion to other topics, including Kevin's craft sightings and experiences. Dr. Karin McLeod presented a photo resembling a figure seen by others, noting its striking features. She recounted her own missing time experiences, one as a child in Arizona and another in Mexico, and how these events influenced her life and understanding. Karin also discussed a recent incident on a cruise ship where she noticed a significant time discrepancy, emphasizing the transformative impact of such experiences on her perspective and healing.
Outline
• David Graham shares his experiences with his late father in law and past life regression sessions, highlighting the importance of consciousness and spiritual connections.
Personal Experiences and Confirmations
• Brian shares his childhood experiences with astral projection and the impact of reading Robert Monroe's book.
• Rebecca Borneman confirms Kevin's experiences and shares her own encounters with telekinesis and enhanced abilities after UFO sightings.
• David Graham recounts a session with a development circle and a message from his late father in law, emphasizing the importance of communication with spirits.
• Rebecca Borneman shares a story about her mother passing through a wall and the confirmation from her sisters. She discusses the importance of understanding consciousness and the connection to greater reality, including UFOs and ETs.
Final Sharing and Reflections
• Rebecca Borneman shares a story about a friend experiencing a deceased cat and the confirmation from her sister.
• Rebecca recounts a haunting experience in England and the importance of documenting and sharing these stories.
• Rebecca shares a story about a spiritual direction session with a counselor and the confirmation of spirits.
• The panel reflects on the significance of their shared experiences and the importance of continued exploration and understanding of consciousness and a greater reality.
Rebecca's Paranormal Experience in England
• Rebecca Borneman shares her experience of seeing a hooded figure in England, which she believes was part of the paranormal.
• She mentions that her brother is in England and that the area had a significant battle during the Civil War.
• Rebecca explains that the paranormal event combined with the historical significance of the area made the experience unusual.
• Two weeks later, the owner of the house called back to confirm the records, adding to the mystery.
Dr. Karin McLeod's Presentation
• Dr. Karin McLeod begins by sharing a picture relevant to the discussion, which she found after Rebecca's request.
• Aurora Belcea and other participants express their familiarity with the picture, noting its striking features like the green eyes and iridescent color.
• Dr. Karin McLeod describes the picture's details, including the hair, skin color, and clothing, comparing it to the person they are discussing.
• She shares a personal anecdote about a birth certificate with a quote that resonates with her understanding of spiritual and physical experiences.
Experiences of Missing Time
• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses her experiences of missing time, one as a child in the same area as Travis Walton and another as a teenager in Mazatlan, Mexico.
• She explains that these experiences stayed with her throughout her life, influencing her understanding and perspective.
• Dr. Karin McLeod shares a recent experience on a cruise ship where she noticed a significant time discrepancy, which she believes was related to her missing time experiences.
• She mentions that these events have enlightened her and helped her understand her life in a new way.