Harry Springford Williams and Brian on Interdimensionality & Cosmology

Revolution Radio Jan. 31 episode of The Brian Ruhe Show at Studio B Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland. Website:

https://harrythebusker.weebly.com/science-and-religion.html



Part 1 - 4 min. on Planetary Acquisition

Part 2 – 48 min. with Harry

Topics:

Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland called in with Skype so his sound quality was far superior to people who phone in. He talked about the book of Enoch so, Oh! I thought, another Christian worldview on E.T.s, but no. Harry has a broad view and most of what he talked about is out of my depth so this makes for a different but useful video.

He talked about advanced ancient civilizations, Viktor Schauberger at: https://pks.or.at/en/ who said “One simply has to think 180° in the opposite direction.”

