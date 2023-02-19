Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Harry Springford Williams and Brian on Interdimensionality & Cosmology
38 views
channel image
Brian Ruhe
Published 20 hours ago |

Revolution Radio Jan. 31 episode of The Brian Ruhe Show at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/ Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland. Website:
https://harrythebusker.weebly.com/science-and-religion.html


 Part 1 - 4 min. on Planetary Acquisition

Part 2 – 48 min. with Harry

Topics:

Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland called in with Skype so his sound quality was far superior to people who phone in. He talked about the book of Enoch so, Oh! I thought, another Christian worldview on E.T.s, but no. Harry has a broad view and most of what he talked about is out of my depth so this makes for a different but useful video.

He talked about advanced ancient civilizations, Viktor Schauberger at: https://pks.or.at/en/ who said “One simply has to think 180° in the opposite direction.”

Keywords
alienscosmologyufosdimensionsbuddhismbrian ruheharry springford williams

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket