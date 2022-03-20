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Jesus Demands Honest Authentication - Proverbs 20:23 (NIV)
23 The Lord detests differing weights,
and dishonest scales do not please him.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Cheating others is a common character fault.
Use honest scales and honest weights,
an honest ephah and an honest hin.
I am the Lord your God,
who brought you out of Egypt.
Leviticus 19:36 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/3znmvhh6
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