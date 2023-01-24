Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Injection Corrects DNA – Live Forever
125 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Jan 24, 2023


The Bible says: In those days shall men seek death and shall not find it. They shall desire to die but death shall flee from them. So, if men seek death and don’t find it, that means something had to change with their DNA. We must remember, if we change our DNA, we lose our Salvation.


00:00 - Scientists Reversed Aging

10:25 - Release the Giants

14:00 - Giant Defeated in the Name of Jesus

15:42 - Super Soldiers

18:24 - The Mark is Almost Ready

25:05 - Joseph’s Kitchen

25:28 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

25:58 - EMP Shield

26:54 - Watchmen’s Package


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Download "An Illuminati Primer here:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f5a380acb78f9108680aa98/t/63c6faae6173f50738b6d78f/1673984692004/Moloch+explained+litinhthewoolan-illuminati-primer.pdf


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26wey6-injection-corrects-dna-live-forever-01242023.html


Keywords
jesusvaccinechristianprophecyreligionmark of the beastdnagiantslive foreverjabsuper soldiersshotinjectionprophecy clubcovidstan johnsoninoculatonreversed aginglose salvation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket