This Is Very Sick On So Many Levels 🤬
I Thought This Was a Joke... A Spoof... It Is Not.
From the UK Health Security Agency, a government organisation that - for those who don't know - replaced Public Health England along with 'Office for Health improvement and Disparities' (because PHE was found to intentionally inflate COVID-19 figures).
Uploaded to their own Facebook page... more laughing at the masses with 'Celebrity Doctor Hillary from ITV' administering Santa's Booster...
https://fb.watch/hj4LEf80gT/
Can it get much worse?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.