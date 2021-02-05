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The Evil Criminal State World Domination
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196 views • February 05, 2021
The evil criminal state
deep state is too vague, kind
the evil criminal state
in our house
more direct, exact
precise definition
steal from the people
brainwash, poison
lie, cheat, murder
anything goes
with those democrats
progressives, liberals
communists, socialists
marxists, anti America
in all democrat
progressive liberal states
areas of existence
some of those republicans
as well
the evil criminal state
in our house
deep state is too vague, kind
the evil criminal state
in our house
more direct, exact
precise definition
steal from the people
brainwash, poison
lie, cheat, murder
anything goes
with those democrats
progressives, liberals
communists, socialists
marxists, anti America
in all democrat
progressive liberal states
areas of existence
some of those republicans
as well
the evil criminal state
in our house
Keywords
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