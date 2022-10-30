20221031MON ~iamken N7 A Positive Note POLITICAL FREE
A Positive Note - Political free
Tomorrow’s News Today
We wish to have you consider participating in our questionnaire entitled aQuestionnaire.
This will allow us to collect the type of data that can aid in change.
It is our goal to create other questionnaires of interest to be made available in the future.
If you have ever had the desire to help stimulate good healthy, now may just be that time.
aQuestionnaire link; http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/a-questionnaire.html
~iamken Report & N7; http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
The Politicians’ Contract & Act; https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
~iamken
