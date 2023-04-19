So THIS is why they're so scared of the Ukraine document leaks | Redacted with Clayton Morris

It is a shoot-the-messenger situation due to leaked documents that show officials in the U.S. telling big fat lies about the conflict in Ukraine and downplaying the U.S. role. For instance, the documents show that "American-made smart bombs are falling victim to Russian electronic jamming in Ukraine, causing them to miss their targets," according to Politico.





A Defense Department official has confirmed this. You'd think that Russia would be happy about this validating leak but Russian expert Gilbert Doctorow reports that they are not.





"It strengthens the argument on their side by those who say that insanity rules in the USA, that you have to be prepared for every eventuality in escalation of the war.





