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Topic 12 - Baptism or Not
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20 views • September 29, 2021
We will start with John 3:5, "Jesus answered, "I tell you the solemn truth, unless a person is born of water and spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God." This is an easy one to follow, and He also gave us a warning. You must believe in Christ, and you must get baptized.
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