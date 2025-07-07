President Putin addresses the XVII BRICS Summit plenary via video link

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Vladimir Putin addresses the XVII BRICS Summit plenary via video link.
Together, BRICS nations possess enormous political, economic, scientific, and human potential—accounting for one-third of global landmass, nearly half the world’s population, and 40% of the global economy. Our combined PPP GDP now exceeds $77 trillion.
Adding: 🌎 BRICS NEW MEMBERS!!!!
The BRICS Rio de Janeiro Declaration states that 10 countries from various regions around the world have joined BRICS as official partner countries.
📝The full list of the new partners: (Only Indonesia is a full member. The rest are partners countries. It specifically says so in the screenshot.) that I can't post here.
🇧🇾 Belarus
🇧🇴 The Plurinational State of Bolivia
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
🇨🇺 Cuba
🇮🇩 Indonesia (full member)
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇲🇾 Malaysia
🇹🇭 Thailand
🇻🇳 Vietnam
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
Adding:
The 42nd attempt to constitute the new parliament of unrecognized Kosovo has been postponed due to a bomb threat, which was later revealed to be a hoax.
According to the authorities, the bomb hoax was made by an individual "in English, with an accent from a country that is unfriendly towards Kosovo".
Kosovo's so-called Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has blamed Serbia for the bomb hoax. According to him, the hoax was "part of Serbia's ongoing hybrid war against Kosovo".
Then adding: Clashes between anti-government protesters and the local police have broken out tonight in the city of Užice in Serbia.