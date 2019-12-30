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Is the United States a Corporation? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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114 views • December 30, 2019
Since the Act of 1871 which established the District of Columbia, we have been living under the UNITED STATES CORPORATION which is owned by certain international bankers and aristocracy of Europe and Britain.Yes, you read that correctly. In 1871 the Congress changed the name of the original Constitution by changing ONE WORD — and that was very significant as you will hear in this episode of the The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, Is the United States A Corporation?
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
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