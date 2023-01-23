U.S. Leaders Blindly Ignore Russian Warnings Not to Arm Ukraine

If any historians survive World War 3’s nuclear nightmare, surely, they will write about the veil of blindness that covered the eyes of Western leaders prior to the start a horrific exchange of weapons of mass destruction between Russia and NATO allies.

High-level Russian leaders have repeatedly warned America and Europe that their continued involvement in the Ukraine war will inevitably lead to a nuclear war. Nevertheless, American and European politicians and the war lobby continue to ignore the warnings and push ahead with their insane policy of arming Nazi-Controlled Ukraine. We will start today with comments made by Congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that the USA and the EU should supply Ukraine with tanks and long-range missiles.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/23/23.

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day