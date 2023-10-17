Create New Account
Col. Douglas Macgregor on the War in Israel
Published Yesterday

CEO Douglas Macgregor highlight some of the threats of the war and what USA needs to do and where to focus.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQpwlSzttJY

