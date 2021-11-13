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For those who do not know...Luciferians make their 'god' very happy when they sacrifice humans and eat human flesh. Because satan loves doing things that our Father despises.
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123 views • November 13, 2021
For those who do not know...Luciferians make their 'god' very happy when they sacrifice humans and eat human flesh. Because satan loves doing things that our Father despises. Whether or not this is a horrendous 'fake' stunt to get higher ratings, doesn't matter. They are intentionally desensitizing humanity to eat each other. This is 100% satanic.
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