Cabal is STILL Implementing, They are Insane, Evil & Could Do Anything w/ Dan Happel

See solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/



Dan Happel joins the program to discuss the state of the ongoing war against the globalist cabal. His research into the cabal and their globalist plans has spanned over 3 decades. We discuss whether the cabal is really losing and what we must do to continue the fight. You can see more about Dan Happel on his website @ https://DanHappel.com

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