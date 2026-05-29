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Online communities devoted to uncovering "truths" about suppressed technologies, combined with targeted misinformation, help keep theories alive and evolving — forums, YouTube channels, and social media platforms have become incubators for speculative narratives where the lines between facts and theories blur. Certain inventors like Nikola Tesla, Stanley Meyer, and John Searl are frequently cited as creators of suppressed free-energy devices, and supporters argue that inventors of revolutionary energy technology have faced mysterious deaths, financial ruin, or discrediting campaigns.