[Oct 3, 2018] TFR - 133 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Schafer: The World In The Bondage Of Egypt Part 4
This is part 4 in a series I started back in early 2017 with my friend Chad Schafer discussing the content of his book, “The World in the Bondage of Egypt: Under the Triumphal Arch of Titus.” This time, we brought the conversation forward to the 1800s and touched on some things happening in our day as well.


website: www.thearchesofegypt.com


