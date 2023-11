[Oct 3, 2018] TFR - 133 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Schafer: The World In The Bondage Of Egypt Part 4

This is part 4 in a series I started back in early 2017 with my friend Chad Schafer discussing the content of his book, “The World in the Bondage of Egypt: Under the Triumphal Arch of Titus.” This time, we brought the conversation forward to the 1800s and touched on some things happening in our day as well.





website: www.thearchesofegypt.com





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy