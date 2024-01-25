And We Know 1.24.2024 Big victory, Nikki has a plan? Age, losses, MSM joins her, Kari leaks bribe audio. Pray!

LT of And We Know





Jan 24, 2024





New Hampshire was a big win. Nikki knows something and is not backing down. Trump broke records again. PELOSI is freaking out, the media is pulling for Nikki and using age. The media continues to push p.ēdo and Pf.īzer is kīlling millions. All this and more.





Will Ferrell is now working with Variety and Audible to normalize trans surgeries. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18433





Nikki Haley, the epitome of an established war monger politician profiting off bloodshed, says that the political class wants to coronate someone else and that they do not want her to be here. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18438





Where We Go One

We Go Allllll!!!!!!!!! https://t.me/PepeMatter/18441





We now live in a world where MSNBC hosts like Joy Reid are promoting pedophilia being shown to our children in school as an indoctrination method. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18445





This is wild. Secret audio recording reveals the chair of the Arizona Republican Party trying to bribe Kari Lake to not run for the Senate. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5192





Why won't she concede? https://t.me/PepeMatter/18460





Nikki Haley is being used to plant the seeds in the masses minds that Trump and Biden are too old to be President while she remains in the running. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18462





Trump announces his victory over Nikki Haley in Nevada one week before it happens: https://t.me/PepeMatter/18466





This is the deadliest drug ever in the history of medicine.





Dr James Thorp alerted the Massachusetts Legislature to the astonishing estimate that over half a billion were injured by the covid vaccine worldwide.

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14569





ICYMI — "You see the shift that’s happening—you look at black voters, Hispanic voters, college women, Latinos, who have moved towards Trump. It’s no longer that people are in https://t.me/traceytray17/221176

