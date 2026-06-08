Microsoft, Surveillance, and the End of Digital Privacy, an interview with Michael Burry

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How much of your digital life is truly private? Growing concerns around data collection, user monitoring, and AI-powered surveillance are raising uncomfortable questions about technology's role in everyday life. Convenience comes at a cost—but how much are we really giving away?
#Privacy #Microsoft #CyberSecurity #AI #DigitalRights #Technology #DataPrivacy
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