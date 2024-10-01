Volunteering as an example-nominee @ Federation's Presidential Office

An unincorporated Federation President would be far below the Summoning Authority positions of both Head of State & Fiduciary. It would be more like an ambassador; so, the public, including foreigners, would have another live man or woman to hear from in dealing with the Greater Picture & focus on Reality, including climbing to a more positive Birthright Way-of-Life & vibration with our Universe.

https://annavonreitz.com/federationpresidentialelections.pdf

Correction in this video: The more recent travel-driving issue was December 2022, not 2002, and on January 26, 2023 I delivered an 'Affidavit of Default' to the municipal City of Apache Junction's Risk Management-Finance Department:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4hpkYEVFY0qt An Affidavit of Default signed by an International Notary is equal to a Judgement. The STORM is upon you!

The now sealed 1998 dismissal of the Durango, La Plata County, Colorado Driving Case was due to: "DEFENDANT has not signed over his Power of Attorney to the State." The present commercial Courts cannot allow this to be a precedent setting Judgement! The controlled media also totally agrees.





https://annavonreitz.com/objectiontousn.pdf = Coincidence? No, just another proof Anna Von Rietz & I are on 'The-same-Page' as she wrote this on September 29th too! We have 'unknowingly' done this (dealt with the same topic on the same day with no physical communication) many times over the past years. The last article she wrote I had read before recording this video was #5037!





More on how this topic connects/causes war see: August 8, 2024 25 min.:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WwcvkBf2LOtp

What is War? What are Commandments, Laws, Codes, etc.?





Posted 11/16/2018 -

unincorporated Presidential Declaration: commence a Jubilee

https://old.bitchute.com/video/BND7XrvYngqZ/



