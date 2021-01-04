© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#AlexJones HR2: The Calm Before the Storm - DC Braces For More Than 3 Mil People Invading The Swamp
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • January 04, 2021
The Alex Jones Show (Hour 2) -Commercial Free - 1-4-21
Secret Service sources tell Infowars that travel industry metrics indicate between 2 and 4 million people are beginning to now enter DC. Are you heading to DC? Or are you already there? This week is a historic event in the US that hasn’t been experienced since 1776
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📹 Full and Hourly Segments Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheResistance1776
• UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@TheResistance1776
• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheResistance1776
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@TheResistance1776
• CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/da911c25-3268-4d61-b47c-31758f51489a (@TheResistance1776)
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
• Twitter Backup: https://twitter.com/1776_resistance
• Telegram: https://t.me/TR76News
• Discord: https://discord.gg/a8UYk8r
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
• Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TheResistance1776
Secret Service sources tell Infowars that travel industry metrics indicate between 2 and 4 million people are beginning to now enter DC. Are you heading to DC? Or are you already there? This week is a historic event in the US that hasn’t been experienced since 1776
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📹 Full and Hourly Segments Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheResistance1776
• UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@TheResistance1776
• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheResistance1776
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@TheResistance1776
• CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/da911c25-3268-4d61-b47c-31758f51489a (@TheResistance1776)
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
• Twitter Backup: https://twitter.com/1776_resistance
• Telegram: https://t.me/TR76News
• Discord: https://discord.gg/a8UYk8r
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
• Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TheResistance1776
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.