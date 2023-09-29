The Gargling Death Knell of Gun Control, Smart Guns Are Here, and a Philly Quick Draw Memaw Perforates Two Petty Thieves

I can hear the gurgling Death Knell of Gun Control! The Anti-government Governors from deserts of New Mexico to the hills of Tennessee are licking their wounds as their gun control gambits fail.





Also, the first “smart gun” has been successfully developed with plans to ship to firearm retailers in December. Like smartphones and electric cars, these guns ride the advanced technology wave by incorporating fingerprint verification and facial recognition cameras, therefore ensuring that the gun cannot be operated by unauthorized users. Proponents say these guns will prevent accidental deaths, deter armed thefts and thefts of arms. Oy vey.





With governors who don’t think that our Constitutions and their oaths are absolute- its guaranteed to not end well. Now, Smart gun technology has been in the works since 2002, so we’ll give you the inside scoop on this most recent attack plan of that tireless minority bent on locking the stock chains of tyranny on us and our posterity.





And this week’s 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a Philadelphia woman who came home at 1 in the morning to find 4 burglars in her apartment. She pulled out her widow maker and started popping caps. This quick draw memaw saved her own life and property and prevented future robberies. My momma used to say that a hard head makes a soft behind. Well, it can also get you perforated...





Welcome to 2A For Today, a program where we explore all things that protect, threaten, and violate the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.