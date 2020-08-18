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The Psychology of Heroism.
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20 views • August 18, 2020
“We need a great rebirth of the heroic in our world. Every sector of human society, wherever that may be on the planet, seems to be slipping into an unconscious chaos.”
Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette, King, Warrior, Magician, Lover,
Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette, King, Warrior, Magician, Lover,
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