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False Flag At The Capitol & Cowards In Congress
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92 views • January 08, 2021
January 6, 2021 will be a day that goes down in history. It will be written by those in control of course, but what really happened inside the Capitol building? Was a woman really shot and killed? And what about that late night joint session of Congress? Will the cowards and constitutionally ignorant be remembered for who they are? We'll take a look at that and more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/false-flag-at-the-capitol-cowards-in-congress/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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