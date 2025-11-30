BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Return | Kirby Smart Rejects Bye Talk
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Return | Kirby Smart Rejects Bye Talk

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (10-2) defeated Georgia Tech 16-9 and clinched SEC Championship berth when Texas upset Texas A&M. Coach Kirby Smart dismisses playoff bye strategy: "It's football. It's all part of it." Title game opponent TBD: Alabama or Ole Miss next Saturday in Atlanta. Full breakdown inside.​

Hashtags

#GoDawgs #SECTitle #KirbySmart #GeorgiaFootball #SECChampionship #CollegeFootball #CFP #TexasVsTexasAM #FootballPlayoffs

Keywords
kirby smartgeorgia bulldogsgunner stocktonsec championshipgeorgia tech wintexas am upsetcollege football playoffssec title gamealabama vs ole missfootball championship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy