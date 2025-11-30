© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Return | Kirby Smart Rejects Bye Talk
Description
No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (10-2) defeated Georgia Tech 16-9 and clinched SEC Championship berth when Texas upset Texas A&M. Coach Kirby Smart dismisses playoff bye strategy: "It's football. It's all part of it." Title game opponent TBD: Alabama or Ole Miss next Saturday in Atlanta. Full breakdown inside.
Hashtags
#GoDawgs #SECTitle #KirbySmart #GeorgiaFootball #SECChampionship #CollegeFootball #CFP #TexasVsTexasAM #FootballPlayoffs