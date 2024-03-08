Create New Account
EPISODE 362: THE BUSINESS OF SCIENCE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Anthony Fauci is Tackling Misinformation?!; Jefferey Jaxen Reports ON CDC Now Saying Treat COVID Like The Flu, Nine COVID Shots to Bring you Up-To-Date, the Failing Electric Vehicle Market, new Draconian Laws Carry Severe Penalties For ‘Hate’; Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Exposes the COVID Deception and the Business of Science in Stellar Interview with Del; ICAN Legal Update Exposes FDA Circus; Make Sure to Attend the Spring MAPS Conference


Guests: Senator Rand Paul


AIRDATE: March 7, 2024

