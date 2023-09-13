Apocalypse Watch E121: Republicants Threaten to Discuss Impeachment

Johnny Watcher is joined by Apocalypse Watch regular TwoShoes along with Special Guest (parody) Rev. Al Sharpton. The gang dissects the Republican move to look into the possibility of maybe discussing actually considering talking about a committee to review articles of impeachment. The governor of New Mexico shoots her political career in the foot.
