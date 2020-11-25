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59) International opposition to 5G - Claire Edwards (Krakow 2019)
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84 views • November 25, 2020
International opposition to 5G - Claire Edwards (Krakow 2019) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 18/10/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbzYW3i8aIw
(Mirrored):
"International opposition to 5G" - Claire Edwards (Austria / UK), from 1999 to 2017 she worked in the United Nations, co-author of the International Appeal to stop 5G on Earth and in space — Conscious Voters Forum, Krakow 2019
International opposition to 5G - Claire Edwards - Conscious Voters Forum, Krakow 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6v0P6n_458
Independent Television contact: [email protected]
(Mirrored):
"International opposition to 5G" - Claire Edwards (Austria / UK), from 1999 to 2017 she worked in the United Nations, co-author of the International Appeal to stop 5G on Earth and in space — Conscious Voters Forum, Krakow 2019
International opposition to 5G - Claire Edwards - Conscious Voters Forum, Krakow 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6v0P6n_458
Independent Television contact: [email protected]
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