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The Dangers of Fluoride & Water Fluoridation (Dental Fluorosis side effects health risks poison)
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173 views • November 30, 2021
Since the 1940's is fluoride used in toothpaste and is added to drinking water in many countries around the world. The dental profession claims that fluoride is safe and necessary for good dental health.
http://fluoridealert.org
http://naturalnews.com/031602_fluoride_tooth_enamel.html http://dentalwellness4u.com/layperson/fluoridefacts.html
Fluoride is actually toxic waste from the aluminium, phosphoric acid and phosphate fertilizer industries. Millions of tons of fluoride are produced each year. http://mbschachter.com/dangers_of_fluoride_and_fluorida.htm http://fluoridealert.org/articles/fluoride-facts
Up until the 1930's was fluoride discharged directly into the air and waterways, causing great damage. Lawsuits were mounting as people figured out that their health problems were caused by fluoride exposure. The industry's response was to change the public's perception of fluoride.
Many 'scientific' studies were presented to convince the public that fluoride was safe. Lucrative positions were created for 'research' and 'education' with the express purpose of promoting the use of fluoride in toothpaste and in drinking water. Instead of paying millions for disposal of this toxic waste, fluoride was now being sold to toothpaste and water companies!
Fluoride documentary 'The Fluoride Deception':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=XuTD-FGwLr0
Book 'The Case against Fluoride':
http://fluorideresearch.org/433/files/FJ2010_v43_n3_p170-173.pdf
Drinking water is now fluoridated in many countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Turkey, Italy, India and Chili.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoridation_by_country
Most toothpaste brands contain fluoride as the main active ingredient. Procter and Gamble, the manufacturer of Colgate toothpaste, admitted in 1984 that a small tube of toothpaste contains enough fluoride to kill a child! Toothpaste now carries a warning label that if more than a pea-sized amount is swallowed, to get medical help immediately! http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2019/02/19/fluoride-toothpaste.aspx
Up to 80 percent of young people in U.S. cities now have dental fluorosis, the first visible sign of excessive fluoride exposure. Fluoride also causes calcium deficiency, which can lead to bone cancer, infertility, osteoporosis, skeletal thinning, fractures, anemia and rickets. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2002/02/02/fluoride-safety-part-one.aspx http://naturalnews.com/030123_fluoride_babies.html
Fluoride causes premature aging since it damages enzymes. This affects the immune system, digestive system, respiratory system, blood circulation, liver, kidneys, thyroid and brain function. Fluoride can also cause hyperactivity and a lower IQ in children.
http://fluoridealert.org/articles/50-reasons
In 2009 the European Food Safety Authority approved fluoride as a food additive! http://fluoridealert.org/uploads/anh-2009.response-mfp.pdf
Many scientists, dentists, bio-chemists, toxicologists and physicians have spoken out against the use of fluoride.
http://nofluoride.com
"Fluoridation is the greatest case of scientific fraud of this century."
Robert Carlton, Ph.D, former EPA scientist, 1992
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Improve your health by removing this toxic chemical from your life!
Switch to fluoride-free toothpaste and invest in a fluoride water filter.
Also avoid mouthwash as they often contain fluoride and artificial sweeteners!
More information:
http://fluoridation.com
http://doctoryourself.com/fluoridation.html
http://naturalnews.com/fluoride.html
http://fluoride.mercola.com
http://friendsofwater.com/No_Fluoride.html
http://ukcaf.org
http://fluoride-history.de
http://amazon.com/Devils-Poison-How-fluoride-killing/dp/1425144845 http://informationliberation.com/?id=14949
http://science.naturalnews.com/Fluoride.html
Fluoride-free toothpaste:
http://sale.dentist.net/t/categories/toothpaste/fluoride-free-toothpaste https://www.tomsofmaine.com/products/oral-care
http://altcancer.net/tpaste.htm
http://toothsoap.com
Fluoride water filters:
http://brita.com
http://freedrinkingwater.com
http://sureaqua.com
http://crystalquest.com/Fluoridefilters.htm
http://friendsofwater.com/Fluoride_Filters.html
http://healingdaily.com/detoxification-diet/water-filtration-systems.htm http://purewaterfreedom.com
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
http://fluoridealert.org
http://naturalnews.com/031602_fluoride_tooth_enamel.html http://dentalwellness4u.com/layperson/fluoridefacts.html
Fluoride is actually toxic waste from the aluminium, phosphoric acid and phosphate fertilizer industries. Millions of tons of fluoride are produced each year. http://mbschachter.com/dangers_of_fluoride_and_fluorida.htm http://fluoridealert.org/articles/fluoride-facts
Up until the 1930's was fluoride discharged directly into the air and waterways, causing great damage. Lawsuits were mounting as people figured out that their health problems were caused by fluoride exposure. The industry's response was to change the public's perception of fluoride.
Many 'scientific' studies were presented to convince the public that fluoride was safe. Lucrative positions were created for 'research' and 'education' with the express purpose of promoting the use of fluoride in toothpaste and in drinking water. Instead of paying millions for disposal of this toxic waste, fluoride was now being sold to toothpaste and water companies!
Fluoride documentary 'The Fluoride Deception':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=XuTD-FGwLr0
Book 'The Case against Fluoride':
http://fluorideresearch.org/433/files/FJ2010_v43_n3_p170-173.pdf
Drinking water is now fluoridated in many countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Turkey, Italy, India and Chili.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoridation_by_country
Most toothpaste brands contain fluoride as the main active ingredient. Procter and Gamble, the manufacturer of Colgate toothpaste, admitted in 1984 that a small tube of toothpaste contains enough fluoride to kill a child! Toothpaste now carries a warning label that if more than a pea-sized amount is swallowed, to get medical help immediately! http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2019/02/19/fluoride-toothpaste.aspx
Up to 80 percent of young people in U.S. cities now have dental fluorosis, the first visible sign of excessive fluoride exposure. Fluoride also causes calcium deficiency, which can lead to bone cancer, infertility, osteoporosis, skeletal thinning, fractures, anemia and rickets. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2002/02/02/fluoride-safety-part-one.aspx http://naturalnews.com/030123_fluoride_babies.html
Fluoride causes premature aging since it damages enzymes. This affects the immune system, digestive system, respiratory system, blood circulation, liver, kidneys, thyroid and brain function. Fluoride can also cause hyperactivity and a lower IQ in children.
http://fluoridealert.org/articles/50-reasons
In 2009 the European Food Safety Authority approved fluoride as a food additive! http://fluoridealert.org/uploads/anh-2009.response-mfp.pdf
Many scientists, dentists, bio-chemists, toxicologists and physicians have spoken out against the use of fluoride.
http://nofluoride.com
"Fluoridation is the greatest case of scientific fraud of this century."
Robert Carlton, Ph.D, former EPA scientist, 1992
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Improve your health by removing this toxic chemical from your life!
Switch to fluoride-free toothpaste and invest in a fluoride water filter.
Also avoid mouthwash as they often contain fluoride and artificial sweeteners!
More information:
http://fluoridation.com
http://doctoryourself.com/fluoridation.html
http://naturalnews.com/fluoride.html
http://fluoride.mercola.com
http://friendsofwater.com/No_Fluoride.html
http://ukcaf.org
http://fluoride-history.de
http://amazon.com/Devils-Poison-How-fluoride-killing/dp/1425144845 http://informationliberation.com/?id=14949
http://science.naturalnews.com/Fluoride.html
Fluoride-free toothpaste:
http://sale.dentist.net/t/categories/toothpaste/fluoride-free-toothpaste https://www.tomsofmaine.com/products/oral-care
http://altcancer.net/tpaste.htm
http://toothsoap.com
Fluoride water filters:
http://brita.com
http://freedrinkingwater.com
http://sureaqua.com
http://crystalquest.com/Fluoridefilters.htm
http://friendsofwater.com/Fluoride_Filters.html
http://healingdaily.com/detoxification-diet/water-filtration-systems.htm http://purewaterfreedom.com
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
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