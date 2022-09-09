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UK Column News - - No Need To Vaccinate 5-11 Year
Olds In England.
https://rumble.com/v1jc9tz-no-need-to-vaccinate-5-11-year-olds-in-england..html
A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News. Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.
Some good news but why should we abandon all the other children 12 years of age upwards when CV-19 has never been proven to exist.
Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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CC Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3qjAWqw
Gov't Optional Guidance: - https://bit.ly/3D0Olv3
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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Five To Eleven, No Vaccination, Required in England