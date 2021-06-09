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PM Gordon Brown - The G7 Will Decide Who Lives And Who Dies Based On Who Gets The Jab
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691 views • June 09, 2021
These evil people are not hiding anything anymore, they are upfront and in our faces. Its as though they think they have the green light to do whatever they want! Obviously life doesn't matter anymore to these people, we are all just numbers!
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