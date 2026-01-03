BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 3/1/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
32 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


Before we get started, head over to daddyflirt.com.

By becoming a member, you support my work, but more than that, daddyflirt.com is where the awake go to party.


This week: Democrats did themselves no favors at the State of The Union Address. And some of y'all are learning just how sick and depraved the people running things really are. Oh, and speaking of fumbles, ladies and gentlemen, I bring you Gavin Newsom. I'll show you a human smuggler getting caught in the act. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



CNN’s lies aren’t even good anymore.

https://x.com/i/status/2026841164641423776


Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Plans to Covertly Control Human Behavior Through Vaccinations

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2026342957910041059


It looks like Iran's Supreme Leader Khaminei has been KILLED by the American Airstrikes...

https://x.com/i/status/2027726192279699866

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy