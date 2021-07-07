Steve Bannon: CCP Is the Most Murderous Regime in the History of Mankind

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7/2/2021 Steve Bannon: The CCP is the most murderous regime in the history of mankind, and has wreaked havoc for 100 years of chaos on the Chinese people. The U.S. should have the backs of the Chinese people to dismantle the CCP root and branch.