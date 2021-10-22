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The Rapture! The Next Event in Bible Prophecy!
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93 views • October 22, 2021
"The rapture in the Bible," says John F. Walvoord, "is the key to understanding Bible prophecy!" The extraordinary times in which we're living has raised questions for many, including: What do the Scriptures have to say about our present situation and what is the relevance of end times prophecy to today's unfolding global events. Dr. Walvoord argues that The Rapture is the next significant event in Bible Prophecy.
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Subscribe to and follow this channel for informative Bible prophecy videos, including those that provide answers to questions like, "can we know the signs of the rapture of the church?"
For the Latest Prophecy News Updates
Visit: www.ProphecyNews.org
And, follow on Twitter
www.Twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
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